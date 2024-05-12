Jerod Mayo, Nick Sirianni planning a Patriots-Eagles joint practice

The NFL preseason schedule hasn't been announced, but the Eagles and Patriots are already expecting to play, and to meet on the practice field beforehand.

Patriots coach Jerod Mayo and Eagles coach Nick Sirianni have discussed holding an August joint practice in Foxborough, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.

The Patriots and Eagles often play in the preseason, and they're expecting to play again in New England this preseason, likely in the second week.

Teams sometimes practice together for multiple days, but the report says Mayo prefers to have only one day of practice because fights often break out when two teams have spent too much time hitting each other under the hot August sun.