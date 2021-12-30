Is Jerod Mayo an NFL head-coach candidate? One insider thinks so

Jerod Mayo could land head-coaching gig, NFL insider says originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

As the NFL regular season winds down, the head-coaching rumors are heating up. Multiple teams already are doing their due diligence and requesting candidates for interviews as they look to fill their head-coach vacancies.

It's become an annual tradition to speculate about New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels' head-coaching prospects, but he might not be the only Pats assistant generating interest. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport expects Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo to be a coveted head-coaching candidate.

“I believe Mayo is going to get an interview, maybe a couple of interviews," Rapoport said Thursday on WEEI's "Gresh & Keefe." "I heard his Eagles interview last year was very, very good. I know he doesn’t have a lot of experience, and in New England the lack of titles, like he’s not technically a coordinator, which may or may not hurt him, but at least optics it doesn’t look great.

"I guess his interview with the Eagles went incredible. I’ve heard that from other teams who may or may not have a head coaching vacancy. So, teams are aware of that. I do think Mayo will get an interview and could he get a job in the right situation? I think he really could.”

Mayo, 35, recently was included in Tom Pelissero of NFL Network's annual list of coaches who could land a head-coaching gig. It's clear the former Patriots linebacker would be open to the opportunity if it presented itself.

"It's definitely an honor," Mayo said in November. "I definitely aspire to be a head coach in this league. At the same time, I would say I'm really focused on this season. We'll see what happens at the end of the year."

Mayo was a defensive captain, two-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion during his eight-year playing career in New England. He was hired to the Patriots' coaching staff prior to the 2019 season.