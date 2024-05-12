Jerod Mayo issues challenge to rookie WR Javon Baker

New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo appreciates Javon Baker’s enthusiasm, but now, he says the rookie wide receiver has to back it up on the field.

After being drafted, Baker told Patriots fans, “Bring your popcorn. I make people in wheelchairs stand up.” The UCF product is part of a revamp of the Patriots’ wide receivers room, and to a larger extent, the entire offense.

He may have a sizable role in the offense itself, as New England gets its first look at its rookies this weekend. Mayo has no problem with Baker’s comments, but he expects him to put in the work on the field.

“Now, once he puts it out there, he has to show every day out there on the football field. If not, he is just a talker,” Mayo said.

How did Jerod Mayo view Javon Baker’s comments? He says now he has to back it up. https://t.co/uqLTyzEa0X pic.twitter.com/upX34MHT4A — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) May 11, 2024

Baker certainly has big playmaking ability, as he averaged 22.3 yards per reception last season at UCF. That being said, that big play ability needs to translate to the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire