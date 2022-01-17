Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo has one head coaching interview lined up this week and he could wind up with others on his schedule soon.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Mayo is set to interview with the Broncos in the middle of the week. Mayo had an interview with the Eagles last year, but this is the first time he’ll meet with a team in this hiring cycle.

It is not expected to be his only chance to interview, however. Rapoport reports one or two other requests are expected for Mayo. Given Texans General Manager Nick Caserio’s ties to the Patriots, Houston would be one place to keep an eye on and the Giants have yet to start coaching interviews as they’ve opted to hire a G.M. first.

Mayo finished his third season as a Patriots coach with Saturday’s 47-17 loss to the Bills. It was not a good night for the defense he’s had a hand in running the last couple of years, but that hasn’t dimmed Mayo’s appeal as a head coaching candidate.

Jerod Mayo to interview with Broncos this week, could field more requests originally appeared on Pro Football Talk