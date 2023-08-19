Jerod Mayo impressed with DE Keion White in several areas

Positive reviews are continuing to pour in for New England Patriots rookie defensive end Keion White.

White had a solid first preseason game for the team, creating havoc in the offensive backfield. He tallied three tackles on the evening and played 27 snaps in total. He also had three quarterback pressures.

Inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo discussed White’s impact and his overall personality off the field. White may end up being a major contributor on the New England defensive line, as his youth and speed will be big assets in today’s NFL.

Beyond his play on the field, Mayo is impressed with the rookie’s personality off the field, as he told assembled media on Friday afternoon.

“That guy is pretty impressive,” said Mayo. “We still have a long way to go. I assume you’re talking about Keion, right? He’s a great athlete, and honestly, he brings a great attitude to the room. He’s honestly more personable in person than we saw on draft night.”

Jerod Mayo has been pretty impressed with rookie Keion White pic.twitter.com/mA7GCsPEl4 — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) August 18, 2023

White’s development will be fun to watch over the final two preseason games, including Saturday’s road matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire