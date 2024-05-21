Jerod Mayo hints at trimming down Patriots’ QB room

The New England Patriots have a plan in place for how they will trim down the quarterback room, as spring practices get underway.

Currently, the Patriots have four quarterbacks on their roster with Jacoby Brissett, Bailey Zappe, Drake Maye and Joe Milton III. Maye and Milton are the newest additions to the room.

Zappe has been with the team since 2022, and Brissett is on his second stint with the Patriots. All four will be under the microscope with the Patriots looking to find stability at the quarterback position in the post-Tom Brady era.

It sounds as though fall camp will be the time where the quarterback room gets trimmed down, as Mayo told reporters on Monday afternoon.

“Once we get to training camp, that’s real football,” Mayo said, via NESN.com’s Sean T. McGuire. “So, out here in the spring we’ll rock with four. But as soon as we get to training camp now we’ll look to start paring down the roster.”

It will be interesting to see who is the odd man out in the room. The quarterback room itself could be something worth monitoring throughout the course of the next couple of months.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire