Jerod Mayo has high praise for ‘special teams demon’ Isaiah Bolden

New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo had high praise for second-year defensive back Isaiah Bolden, who he referred to as a “special teams demon,” per CLNS’ Taylor Kyles.

Bolden was selected by the Patriots in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL draft. The Jackson State product suffered an unfortunate injury in Week 2 of the preseason against the Green Bay Packers, forcing him to go to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

He was placed on season-ending injured reserve shortly thereafter.

Now, he is looking to start fresh. His speed is one of his best attributes, and it has been noticed by the coaching staff throughout the spring practices.

Bolden has a real chance to carve out a role for himself on the Patriots’ roster. The roster is deep in the defensive backfield, but his ability to be impactful as a special teams player adds immediate value to the team.

