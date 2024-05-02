Jerod Mayo gives coaching invitation to Tom Brady

Could former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady end up as a coach someday? Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo certainly thinks so.

Mayo and Brady were teammates from 2008-2015, and the pair won a Super Bowl together. Mayo remained a key piece of the linebacker group, while Brady conducted the offense.

Now, the former defensive leader is captaining the ship in New England. Brady has already given a coaching endorsement to Mayo, and the Patriots coach made sure to do the same in a recent appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show”.

“I love Tom, and the door is always open if he wants to come in here and coach,” Mayo said, via NESN.com.

Brady being back in New England, even if only on the coaching staff, would create quite the buzz.

New England already has several former players on staff with assistant wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood and inside linebackers coach Dont’a Hightower.

As of right now, Brady is getting closer to joining the FOX Sports team while also making progress in an ownership stake with the Las Vegas Raiders. A lot of things would have to happen for Brady to become a coach, but it is certainly fun to think about.

