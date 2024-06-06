Jerod Mayo explains what has stood out with rookie QB Joe Milton III

The New England Patriots quarterbacks room has been under the microscope, as Jacoby Brissett, Drake Maye and Bailey Zappe have all vied for reps.

Joe Milton III has been trying to inch his way into the quarterback conversation as well. However, it’s been difficult given the number of bodies at the position.

Still, coach Jerod Mayo has been impressed with one particular aspect of Milton’s game.

“I think the easy thing to say is his cannon of an arm. But just his energy,” Mayo told reporters, via NESN.com’s Jason Ounpraseuth. “He has a natural leadership skill as well. He’s been great for the run.”

Milton, a self-described lifelong Patriots fan, was selected by the organization in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft. He is facing an uphill battle right now, as he looks to establish himself in the room.

Jacoby Brissett is the veteran starter, and Drake Maye is the rookie first-round draft pick. The real competition could come down between Milton and Zappe.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire