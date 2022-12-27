Jerod Mayo’s comments proof he could be head coach candidate in Denver

Jerod Mayo interviewed for the same job Nathaniel Hackett got fired from in less than a year.

The Denver Broncos passed on the New England Patriots inside linebackers coach for the offensive mind that oversaw Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers’ offense for the previous three years. What followed was an absolute disaster the likes of what no one expected.

The Broncos are sitting dead last in the AFC West division with a 4-11 record, despite having Russell Wilson as the starting quarterback.

It’s a mess.

But Mayo was willing to roll up his sleeves and head the clean-up duty when he interviewed for the job last January. Perhaps he’d be willing to do so again.

“That hasn’t changed. I think I’m ready to be a head coach in this league,” Mayo said on Tuesday, when asked if he still wanted to be a head coach.

With the Broncos' job now open, Jerod Mayo was asked whether he still wants to be an NFL head coach. Mayo: "That hasn't changed. I think I'm ready to be a head coach in this league." pic.twitter.com/KUab8e1aik — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 27, 2022

It would make sense for the Broncos to check back in with previous candidates they passed up for Hackett. That means Mayo’s phone will likely start ringing again at some point.

And by the sounds of it, he’d be willing to listen.

