Jerod Mayo’s comments hint at massive second-year leap for Keion White

New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo is impressed with the jump defensive end Keion White has made in his second year.

White was drafted by the Patriots in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft with the 46th overall pick. The Georgia Tech product recorded 26 tackles, a sack and three tackles for a loss on the season. He showed promise over the course of the preseason and was able to parlay that into a successful rookie campaign.

Now, he is looking to have an even stronger sophomore season on a defense that figures to be a unit of strength once again. Mayo has been pleased with White’s development, as noted by MassLive’s Mark Daniels.

Jerod Mayo says Keion White has stuck out to him this offseason. Noted he’s taken on more of a leadership role. Solid praise for the second-year player. — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) May 29, 2024

The defense might be looked at as the strength of the team with multiple veterans leading the way, but the real growth is going to come from some of the younger players, like White, Christian Gonzalez and others to ensure the unit’s continued success in the post-Bill Belichick era.

