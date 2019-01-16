Jerod Mayo: Arrowhead Field turf will be a factor in AFC Championship game originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Everyone remembers the last time the Patriots played in Kansas City in 2014.

The Chiefs crushed New England, 41-14, and critics everywhere decreed it the end of the Patriots dynasty.

Things have changed since then. The dynasty has not ended, the Patriots have won two more Super Bowls, and most of the roster for both teams has turned over.

But Jerod Mayo believes a factor that contributed to the loss in 2014 will once again play a part in Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

Mayo, who was a part of the 2014 squad that suffered through the blowout and would later win the Super Bowl, said that the turf at Arrowhead Stadium was a problem during their loss, and may be a problem on Sunday. He discussed how the turf affected his play on this week's Quick Slants Podcast with Tom E. Curran.

"It was a huge problem... the grass would just come up all the time. I remember missing a tackle on the sideline, and I really just couldn't stop. It was like having tires with no tread."

This won't help the Patriots and their road woes, which have been well-documented after the team went a perfect 8-0 at home and a paltry 3-5 on the road during the regular season.

The weather will also be a contributing factor and may compound the field issue, as the current forecast calls for below freezing temperatures.

The Patriots defense has improved since they last met Kansas City, but between the turf and the slippery playmakers the Chiefs have in their arsenal, it'll be the toughest test of the season for the unit.

