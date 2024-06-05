Jerod Mayo adds context to Matthew Slater’s role on Patriots’ staff

Special teams legend Matthew Slater is still making a big impact with the New England Patriots as an advisor.

Slater retired after 18 seasons in the NFL back in February. He has now settled into his new role on coach Jerod Mayo’s staff. The job description for an advisor could mean a bunch of different things. So there’s still a bit of mystery surrounding his actual role on the team.

Even Mayo noted on Tuesday that Slater doesn’t really have a defined job within the role, but he did claim the former 10-time Pro Bowler had his hands in “everything.”

What’s Slater doing for you? Jerod Mayo: “everything” pic.twitter.com/HV7qIMdSO7 — Sophie Weller (@sophieewellerr) June 4, 2024

With that in mind, Mayo loves the approach that Slater is taking with his new job opportunity. He also appreciates the raw honesty he gets from his former teammate.

“At this level it’s hard to find people who will tell you the truth, and he’ll tell you how it is,” said Mayo, when commenting on Slater, via 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Alex Barth.

It’s certainly a benefit to have a guy like Slater around the organization.

He was one of the pillars of the franchise during his career, and now, he is paying it forward by helping to coach up the next generation of players after him.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire