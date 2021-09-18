It’s way too early for the Packers to panic. Former Packers tight end Jermichael Finley believes that panic could soon be justified.

Finley has been candid in the aftermath of Green Bay’s embarrassing performance against the Saints regarding quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Previously, Finley said that Rodgers “looks tired,” and that it appears he has lost his “hunger” to play. Now, Finley says the Packers should be ready to pivot to Plan B, if/when it appears that Rodgers has lost it.

“If you don’t see it, let’s go to [Jordan] Love,” Finley said.

Finley said that Rodgers should get four weeks to show that he still has it. If he doesn’t, then go with Love.

“You’ve got one of the highest-paid backup quarterbacks sitting right behind Aaron Rodgers, so you might as well utilize him and get him going for the future,” Finley said.

This presumes a lot. There’s no reason to think the Packers won’t turn things around on Monday night, when their intra-division punching bags known as the Detroit Lions return to town.

Now, if the Packers look in two days the way they looked six days ago, Finley may be onto something. The chances of that happening, however, seem very slim.

That said, the Packers follow their non-bye bye against the Lions with a trip to California to face the 49ers and a visit from the Steelers. At this point, a 1-3 start for a team with consecutive 13-3 seasons isn’t out of the question.

Jermichael Finley: Packers should be prepared to switch to Jordan Love by Week Four originally appeared on Pro Football Talk