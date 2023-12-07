Jermaine Mathews Jr. named college football network freshman all-american

With the college football regular season wrapped up, College Football Network released their freshman All-American team this week. Included on the team was Ohio state cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr.

Very few true freshmen in college football make an impact so early in their career, but Mathews Jr. was able to do that for Ohio State.

After arriving at Ohio State as the top-ranked player in Ohio in the 2023 class he flashed his abilities early in the season on a pick six against Western Kentucky.

When Denzel Burke got injured against Purdue mid-season, Mathews stepped up big time as he allowed just three catches for 29 yards on seven targets in Ohio State’s defensive domination against Penn State.

Two weeks later he made the first start of his career against Rutgers allowing zero catches on two targets.

Ohio State has a great track record of developing cornerbacks and after the true freshman season Matthews Jr. had Buckeye fans should be excited about what the future holds for him.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire