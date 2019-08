It didn’t look good when it happened, and it isn’t good.

Lions receiver Jermaine Kearse suffered a broken leg early in the first quarter of Detroit’s preseason opener, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL.

Kearse also reportedly has suffered “associated injuries” to his ankle.

The 29-year-old Kearse surely will be out for a while. He signed a one-year, $1.35 million contract with the Lions in the offseason.