Jermaine Kearse “would love” chance to return to Seahawks

Jermaine Kearse spent his first five seasons in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks and would love the chance to return to his hometown team should the opportunity present itself.

In a discussion with former teammates Doug Baldwin and Cliff Avril on Sports Radio 950 KJR, Kearse said he would definitely be open to the chance to return to the Seahawks should such a chance arise.

“Yeah. Look, I would love to play back in Seattle,” Kearse said. “Obviously things have to work out in its own and things have to be right. It would be an opportunity that would be a great opportunity.”

Kearse grew up outside of Seattle in Lakewood, Wash. and attended the University of Washington. His wife is also from the Seattle area and a return to the Seahawks would be a return home for the entire family.

Additionally, the Seahawks appear to be in the market for help at wide receiver. The team hosted former Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers receiver Jordy Nelson on a free agent visit this week. Outside of top targets Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett, the duo of Jaron Brown and David Moore combined for just seven receptions in Seattle’s five games last season.

Baldwin and Avril discussed taking up a petition with the team in supporting Kearse’s return.

“It’s already started. I’m the first one (to sign),” Baldwin said.

Kearse said he has not spoken to anyone from the Seahawks yet at this point. However, Kearse and head coach Pete Carroll are represented by the same agent, Gary Uberstine, so finding a line of communication shouldn’t be a tough task.

“I have not personally talked to John or Pete,” Kearse said. “I know my agent has really close ties with Pete so I’m pretty sure they’ve spoke here and there.”

Kearse played in 69 regular season games for Seattle over five seasons after signings with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2012. He caught 153 passes for 2,109 yards and 11 touchdowns. However, Kearse added 31 receptions for 493 yards and six touchdowns in 12 career playoff games for Seattle as well.

The Seahawks traded Kearse to the New York Jets prior to the start of the 2017 season in a deal that brought defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson to Seattle.

Kearse had his best statistical season with the Jets in 2017, recording 65 receptions for 810 yards and five touchdowns. All three marks were career-highs.