Lions WR Jermaine Kearse carted off after preseason leg injury

Jermaine Kearse's preseason might have only lasted a few snaps. (Photo by Allan Dranberg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As fun as it is to see NFL preseason start up, it also means the return of brutal preseason injuries that have wrecked so many seasons.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jermaine Kearse was such a victim on Thursday, when New England Patriots defensive back Terrence Brooks hurtled into his legs during a block.

Oh no Kearse! Do not watch pic.twitter.com/vwPx8S1IJ5 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 8, 2019

An air cast had to be put on Kearse’s leg, and the seven-year NFL veteran was soon carted off the field.

It was later reported that Kearse had suffered a broken leg and “associated injuries” in his ankle.

#Lions WR Jermaine Kearse, who was carted off earlier, suffered a broken leg and also associated injuries to his ankle, source said. In what was supposed to be a bounce-back year, it’s a brutal injury instead. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 9, 2019

Kearse joined the Lions on a one-year, $1.35 million deal this offseason after two seasons with the New York Jets. He had also played five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, totaling 3,290 receiving yards in his entire career.

