Jermaine Kearse carted off with leg injury

Mike Florio
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

The preseason has begun, which means that the significant injuries also will begin.

Lions receiver Jermaine Kearse has been carted off with a lower leg injury, early in the first quarter of the game between New England and Detroit.

A defensive player fell into Kearse from behind while he was blocking on a running play.

The 29-year-old Kearse, who won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks, signed with the Lions after spending the last two years with the Jets. He was having a solid training camp in his first season in Detroit.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next