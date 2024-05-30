Jermaine Johnson ready to become ‘apex predator’ in Year 3

Move over, Randy Orton, there’s a new viper on the loose and his name is Jermaine Johnson.

In just two seasons, Johnson has already become a leader on the defensive front for the Jets. Johnson record 7.5 sacks in 2023, second only to Bryce Huff’s ten. Huff is now in Philadelphia while Haason Reddick has now joined the Jets. Johnson, however, is locked in and ready to become an “apex predator” in his third NFL season.

Johnson spoke to the media Wednesday and asked about his goals and areas he wants to improve this season. He said his goal is to “really just put (offensive) tackles in a bind, just really dominate everything. That’s kind of where my head is.”

The Jets will have a bit of a different look up front, at least personnel-wise. Besides the Reddick/Huff swap, the Jets also traded John Franklin-Myers to the Denver Broncos. The Jets are hoping for a second-year leap from 2023 first-round pick Will McDonald IV.

But one constant on the unit this season will be the new apex predator for the Jets. Perhaps we can say Johnson may soon be laying some “JKO’s” to opposing offensive tackles.

