Jermaine Johnson will not play against the Packers

After missing two days of practice with an ankle injury, it was looking unlikely that rookie defensive end Jermaine Johnson will not play Sunday against the Packers.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh just made it official Friday morning. Johnson is out and will not play.

Saleh said there is a chance the Jets will activate Vinny Curry from injured reserve. Curry returned to practice last week, along with Duane Brown. The Jets can do that and they can also give more snaps to Bryce Huff, who has played limited snaps but was highly effective in those snaps (seven pressures in 24 snaps).

The good news on the injury front is that linebacker Quincy Williams will practice in full Friday and will play Sunday after missing the last two games. In fact, everyone other than Johnson will practice in full, including Duane Brown, who was also limited Thursday.

