Jermaine Eluemunor self-proclaimed ‘luckiest guy in the NFL’ for facing Maxx Crosby every day in Raiders camp

NFL players like to use the term ‘iron sharpens iron’ to describe how going against talented players on the other side of the ball in practice makes them better. There is some truth to that. Face a player who forces you to be at your best all the time and you will certainly be the better for it.

Such is the case with Jermaine Eluemunor who lines up across from Maxx Crosby every day in practice and he doesn’t take that for granted. He calls himself “the luckiest guy in the NFL” for privilege of facing “the best DE in the NFL for a whole month” of training camp.

It’s approaching that time where I get to go up against the best DE in the NFL for a whole month….I might just be the luckiest Guy in the NFL 🙌🏽 @CrosbyMaxx ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/7POnFkgkIL — Jermaine Eluemunor (@TheMainShow_) July 18, 2023

The proof may be there for Eluemunor to believe that Crosby has made him a better player.

Crosby is relentless in practice just as he is in games. Anyone facing him — and in most cases that’s Eluemunor — knows they can’t take a play off or they will get embarrassed. Not only that, but Crosby’s physical attributes and technique keep opposing tackles on their toes.

Last offseason, Eluemunor came into Raiders came as part of a competition with several other tackles including former first round pick Alex Leatherwood, and former starter Brandon Parker.

Leatherwood and Parker were chewed up and spit out by Crosby. Leatherwood was waived and Parker probably would have been as well had he not gotten injured and been sent to injured reserve.

Eluemunor — who played guard for the Raiders the previous season — won that competition.

Though the season started out a bit rocky for most of the offensive line, Eluemunor included, no one stepped up and settled in better than he did at the right tackle spot.

He still has many doubters, but has earned the chance to keep the starting right tackle job and prove those doubters wrong.

It’s July 19. Raiders’ first full camp practice happens on July 26. Which means Eluemunor is exactly one week away from seeing his old pal Maxx lining up across from him once again.

