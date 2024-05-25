Jermaine Eluemunor named Giants’ best-kept secret

Entering the offseason, the top priority facing the New York Giants was repairing their offensive line, just as it’s been for just about the last decade.

While the Giants did not select any offensive linemen in this year’s draft, that is likely due to general manager Joe Schoen being satisfied with the players he signed in free agency.

The Giants’ most notable offensive line signings were Jon Runyan Jr. and Jermaine Eluemunor.

Eluemunor, who is very excited to be a Giant, was recently named the Giants’ best-kept secret by Bleacher Report.

New York Giants: OL Jermaine Eluemunor With other offensive linemen signing $20-plus million per year contracts this spring, the Giants got excellent value for Eluemunor, who inked a two-year, $14 million deal. That will help stabilize the offense’s pass protection issues seeing as the former Raider surrendered fewer than 30 pressures in each of the last two seasons, per PFF. The 29-year-old also has the versatility to line up at guard or tackle and has been taking snaps on the inside during the early stages of New York’s OTAs, according to the New York Daily News, adding even more value to the team.

It certainly seems the Giants may have gotten a bargain with Eluemunor, who they hope will contribute on a high level for Big Blue.

While it’s unclear where Eluemunor fits on the line, the Giants are already giving him time working at left guard alongside Andrew Thomas.

Even more exciting about the Giants signing Eluemunor is the fact that he is reuniting with Carmen Bricillo, who were both with the Las Vegas Raiders last season.

The Eluemunor’s signing may have flown under the radar when it happened, but if he contributes to helping the Giants improve pass protection to the offense, the hidden gem won’t be hidden very long.

