Jermaine Couisnard ties season-high 27 points to lift Oregon over Washington

Pac-12 Network

Jermaine Couisnard tied a season-high 27 points as Oregon men's basketball defeated Washington by a final score of 85-80 on Thursday, Feb. 8 in Eugene. Couisnard knocked down four triples, shot 7-of-17 from the field and finished 9-of-12 from the free-throw line against the Huskies.