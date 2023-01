Associated Press

Trayce Jackson-Davis knew what Indiana had been missing over the past several weeks. The all-conference forward had 18 points, 12 rebounds and helped Indiana's defense focus on the basics as they snapped a three-game losing streak with a 63-45 victory over No. 18 Wisconsin. “I don’t really think we overhelp, I just think we weren't in our right spots to begin with and that makes it harder,” Jackson-Davis said.