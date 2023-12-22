Advertisement
Jermaine Couisnard’s 27-10 double-double leads Oregon past Kent State

Oregon men's basketball beat Kent State 84-70 at Matthew Knight Arena in Dec. 21, 2023. Jermaine Couisnard scored a season-high 27 points and collected a career-high 10 rebounds in the win.