Jermaine Burton drops telling quote about his fit with Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals rookie wideout Jermaine Burton “fell” in the 2024 NFL draft.

But ask him now? Burton says he couldn’t care less, considering where he landed.

While providing practice footage of Burton at work this week, Bengals radio announcer Dan Hoard shared this quote from the third-round pick: “I don’t care what round I could have been; if I would have known I was going to this team, I would’ve picked that from the jump.”

Burton has been more than open about the things that appeared to ding his draft stock. Since then, he’s been benefiting greatly from working closely with Joe Burrow.

Plus, he’s been receiving the bulk of the work in various ways with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins not at voluntary OTAs, so those who believe Burton can make an impact as a rookie would seem to be correct so far.

2. The absence of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins (Chase is expected next week) have meant extra reps and catches for 3rd round pick Jermaine Burton.

"I don't care what round I could have been; if I would have known I was going to this team, I would've picked that from the jump." pic.twitter.com/IFgsYN9pHL — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) June 4, 2024

