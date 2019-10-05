Jermain Jenas ‘declares the end for Tottenham’ after Brighton compound nightmare week

Toby Alderweireld and Eric Dier applaud the travelling Tottenham fans: Action

Jermaine Jenas has declared the end for this Tottenham side after Brighton compounded a nightmare week for Mauricio Pochettino.

The Seagulls dominated Spurs to coast to a 3-0 victory, heaping more misery on Mauricio Pochettino after the 7-2 thrashing against Bayern Munich midweek in the Champions League.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

And now the former Spurs star believes this squad has reached the end, pointing the finger at the board for failing to listen to Pochettino’s warning in the summer.

“Pochettino is one of the best coaches in Europe, but the guys above him did not listen, he’s foreseen this, this squad needs refreshing,” Jenas said on BT Sport.

“I feel he’s taken them as far as they can go. The players have not applied themselves. Pochettino has probably thought, ‘that’s as far as I can take this club’.

“If they (the Tottenham board) had listened to him, they wouldn’t be in this position now. I’ve seen this at Tottenham before, it stinks of that at the minute.”

Jenas then criticised Spurs players for failing to react throughout the game and “hiding”.

“Look at this, players standing behind players, that is hiding. It happened throughout the game," Jenas added.

Toby Alderweireld and Eric Dier applaud the travelling Tottenham fans (Action)

"I think motivation is a big thing here. Alderweireld and Vertonghem, two of the most professional players I know, they work their socks off, but if I was them, I would be saying why am I committed to you?

"Even though I’ve given you half my career. Same for Eriksen, there are too many of those players. It creates a poor harmony. It’s so difficult to manage that situation as a manager.”