Jerick McKinnon says he won't return to 49ers in free agency in 2021

It appears Jerick McKinnon's time with the 49ers is over.

During an Instagram Live with Deebo Samuel on Wednesday, McKinnon, who will be a free agent this offseason, was asked if he would return to San Francisco in 2021.

"Am I stay with the Niners? Man, f--k no. Hell you talking about? We gone. We gone," McKinnon told Samuel.

McKinnon signed a four-year, $30 million contract with the 49ers in 2018, but injuries forced him to miss the first two seasons of the deal. McKinnon and the 49ers agreed to restructure his contract last offseason, reducing his base salary and eliminating the final year of the contract.

The 28-year-old tallied 811 total yards and six touchdowns in 2020 for the 49ers. McKinnon got off to a hot start, but his touches dwindled as the season wore even as the 49ers' backfield struggled with injuries.

The 49ers will go into 2021 with Raheem Mostert as their lead back. But Mostert appeared in only six games in 2020 and left two of them midway through with injuries. It's likely the 49ers will re-sign restricted free agent Jeff Wilson Jr. and will likely bring back undrafted rookie JaMycal Hasty as a third-down back.

San Francisco can save $3 million in cap by releasing Tevin Coleman. McKinnon didn't appear to have the same burst this year after missing two straight seasons with knee issues. It's best for both sides that they go their separate ways.