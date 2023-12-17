Jerick McKinnon receiving touchdown gives Chiefs 14-10 halftime lead

Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon was a key producer for the Chiefs late last season and now that history is starting to repeat itself.

McKinnon scored his second touchdown of the day late in the second quarter to give Kansas City a 14-10 halftime lead over New England.

On second-and-goal, quarterback Patrick Mahomes found McKinnon on the right side for an 8-yard touchdown reception. That capped an 11-play, 75-yard drive that took 4:12 off the clock.

Mahomes kept the drive going with a 31-yard pass on third-and-8 to Justin Watson, putting the club in New England territory. Then on third-and-9, Mahomes found Rashee Rice over the middle for a 20-yard gain down to New England’s 21.

A few plays later, McKinnon was headed to the end zone for a go-ahead score.

But McKinnon had to exit the field early just before halftime. The Fox broadcast showed him walking to the locker room early.

McKinnon threw the first touchdown of the game, getting his first completion of his career with a 4-yard shovel pass to Rahsee Rice for the score.

Mahomes finished the first half 13-of-15 for 183 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The pick came on a throw to Blake Bell, where linebacker Marte Mapu ripped the ball out of the tight end’s hands. The Patriots scored a field goal off of that takeaway.

Earlier in the second quarter, Bailey Zappe tossed a 16-yard touchdown to Hunter Henry to put New England on the board.

Zappe is 17-of-19 for 141 yards with a touchdown. Henry has six catches for 57 yards with a score.

With Taylor Swift in the Gillette Stadium crowd, Travis Kelce has two catches for 10 yards so far on Sunday.

Patriots guard Cole Strange had to be carted off the field early in the second quarter. He was ruled out with a knee injury.

Kansas City will receive the second-half kickoff.