Jerick McKinnon, Mecole Hardman out for Week 12 vs. Raiders

Kansas City's offense will be without one of its most consistent performers when the team plays Las Vegas on Sunday.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters in his Friday press conference that running back Jerick McKinnon is out for Week 12 with a groin injury.

McKinnon has 19 receptions for 155 yards with three touchdowns so far this year. He’s also taken 13 carries for 30 yards. Last year, McKinnon was second on the team behind Travis Kelce with 10 total touchdowns.

Receiver Mecole Hardman is also out with a thumb injury. Reid noted that Hardman’s injury may sideline him for a while. He’s caught eight passes for 41 yards since returning to the Chiefs last month.

While backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert did not practice on Friday for personal reasons, he is expected to be available on Sunday.