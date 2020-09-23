Jerick McKinnon felt 'how bad turf was' at MetLife before 49ers-Jets

Jet felt 'how bad turf was' at MetLife before 49ers-Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers had six players suffer leg injuries on the sticky MetLife Stadium turf on Sunday, including torn ACLs suffered by Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas.

After their 31-13 Week 2 win over the New York Jets, the 49ers said they entered the game worried about the turf and running back Jerick McKinnon said Tuesday it was easy to tell the turf was not in good shape.

"It's not the best playing surface," McKinnon told ESPN's "Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin." "You're out there warming up and you could feel how bad the turf is, and then the game kicks off and then you see guys going down back-to-back-to-back. It's very unfortunate."

The NFL said the FieldTurf was inspected and certified during the week before the game, but the NFLPA reportedly backs the 49ers' criticism of the playing surface and would support the team protesting their Week 3 game at MetLife Stadium against the New York Giants if any issues come up during the inspection.

Along with Bosa and Thomas, the 49ers lost quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), running backs Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman (knee) and D.J. Jones during the game.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan has said Garoppolo's high-ankle sprain wasn't as bad as initially feared and that the quarterback could still play against the Giants.

While no official word has been given, reports indicate both Mostert and Coleman will miss the game against the Giants, meaning McKinnon and Jeff Wilson Jr. will be tasked with leading the running game.

Given McKinnon's previous knee injuries, the 49ers likely won't want to run him a ton on the sticky MetLife turf, meaning Wilson should get plenty of opportunities.

The 49ers currently sit at 1-1 and are the only team in the NFC West with a loss. They brought in Ziggy Ansah and promoted Dion Jordan from the practice squad, but it will take more than them to replace Bosa, who was expected to be one of the front-runners for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

All is not lost after this hellish road trip, but it's imperative the 49ers get a win against the hapless Giants without more significant injuries and get back to the West Coast to regroup and heal up.