Jerick McKinnon doesn't seem happy 49ers traded Kwon Alexander to Saints

Jet doesn't seem happy about 49ers trading Kwon to Saints originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers made their first NFL trade deadline move Monday, and it didn't sit well with at least one member of the locker room

San Francisco traded linebacker Kwon Alexander to the New Orleans Saints for linebacker Kiko Alonso and a fifth-round draft pick, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco. After the news broke, running back Jerick McKinnon made his displeasure and shock known.

Wtf — Jerick Mckinnon (@JetMckinnon1) November 2, 2020

Defensive tackle D.J. also appeared stunned by the news.

😳 — DJ Jones (@djjones_44) November 2, 2020

This trade is a swift move by general manager John Lynch. While he was well-liked in the locker room, Alexander has had several injuries since signing with the 49ers prior to last season and still is owed $12.5 million and $12.6 million respectively in each of the next two seasons.

The fact that Lynch was able to get out from under the contract and get draft pick compensation is a win-win for a 49ers team that is trying to find a way to work out long-term contracts with linebacker Fred Warner and defensive end Nick Bosa down the line.

The emergence of Dre Greenlaw made Alexander even more expendable. The second-year linebacker has played great when filling for Alexander and the defense as a whole seems to be faster and more athletic when he is on the field.

The pride of Hot Boyzz University is headed to New Orleans. That might not be a popular decision, but it was the right one for the 49ers.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast