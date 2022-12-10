Jericho Sims with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets
Canon Curry stole the show after his dad finished an interview following the Warriors' win over the Celtics.
What will the latest AP Top 25 college basketball poll possibly be on December 12th? We make our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Monday morning
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the game on Sunday, December 11
It was a tough night all the way around for the Boston Celtics as they get crushed by the defending champs Golden State Warriors in the Bay Area.
Jayson Tatum struggled again versus the Warriors, and Kendrick Perkins didn't shy away from giving a candid assessment of the Celtics star's performance in the 123-107 loss.
Stroud's apparent dismissal of Howard before finishing third for the 2022 Heisman Trophy got the attention of the college football world.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis combine for 69 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists while Austin Reaves makes a clutch three-pointer to close road trip 3-3.
Jayson Tatum may not agree, but Joe Mazzulla and Jaylen Brown acknowledged Boston did not play their brand of basketball on Saturday.
Jerry Rice is not pleased with how Deebo Samuel was used on the play that injured the wide receivers ankle.
In what looks like a scene from Caddyshack, Michael Knoll (@turfknoll on Instagram) captured an insane shot in even more insane weather.
Over the last decade, the Golden State Warriors have elevated their franchise into rarified territory. It transitioned from a money-losing club in the NBA’s oldest building to a financial juggernaut in a new $1.4 billion arena. And after sitting out the postseason 17 out of 18 years, the Dubs added four NBA championships to their […]
Kyle Shanahan was impressed with the rookie's skills, cocky competitiveness and willingness to push whoever he was playing with on the scout team.
The Lakers defeat the Pistons, 124-117. LeBron James recorded 35 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Lakers, while Anthony Davis added 34 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists in the victory. Bojan Bogdanovic tallied a season-high 38 points, along with four rebounds for the Pistons in a losing effort. The Lakers improve to 11-15 on the season, while the Pistons fall to 7-22.
On ESPN's "NBA Countdown," Warriors forward Draymond Green stated that he's 'not concerned' about other Western Conference teams.
Brock Purdy's day started with a botched audible that led to a crushing hit and ended with an emotional hug with his family and congratulations from Tom Brady. In between came a stretch of nearly flawless play that made Purdy's first career start a very successful one. Purdy threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, and San Francisco's vaunted defense spoiled Brady's Bay Area homecoming with a 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
49ers delivered a beatdown of the Bucs, Tom Brady's first loss to a QB making his first NFL start (Brock Purdy). Tampa's division lead is at one game.
Anyone inclined to defend the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Rams can point to the fact that L.A. won a Super Bowl in their first year with the long-time Lions quarterback. That doesn’t mean the overall deal for Stafford can’t be scrutinized. Yes, the Rams went all in. Repeatedly. Splashing the pot and [more]
Christian McCaffrey noted that Brock Purdy has brought added "flavor" to the 49ers' offense since taking over as the starting quarterback.
Bojan Bogdanovic scored 38 points, but LA Lakers' LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 69 points to send Detroit Pistons to 3rd straight loss
Will Clark isn't a fan of the Giants possibly giving free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa any contract that exceeds five years.