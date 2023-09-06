Jericho Johnson narrows recruitment list to four and USC makes the cut

Jericho Johnson occupies the recruiting spotlight for USC. As a high school junior in 2022, Johnson recorded 36 solo tackles, 9 sacks and 15 tackles for loss in eight games according to MaxPreps.

Johnson’s offer list included Washington, Georgia, Miami, Oregon, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Auburn, California, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Louisiana Tech, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon State, San Jose State, USC, Utah, Washington State, Wisconsin and UCLA.

Ultimately, USC, Utah, Washington and Oregon are the finalists according to 247Sports’ Brandon Huffman.

The 247Sports composite ranks the 6-foot-4, 300-pound lineman as the No. 124 player nationally, the No. 18 defensive lineman, and the No. 15 recruit overall in California.

A decision date has not been set, but it’s fair to think it could come in the fall or at least before the end of the 2023 season. Some top seniors across the country like to have their recruitments wrapped up to focus on football.

With this group of finalists, it’s notable that these are all schools which will be in different conferences in 2024, compared to where they currently are in 2023.

Check out our Pac-12 football predictions roundtable for the 2023 season.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire