Jeremy Swayman had funny reaction to Predators fan throwing catfish onto ice

Boston Bruins fans who don't watch a lot of Nashville Predators games might have been surprised when a fan threw a catfish onto the ice as the final seconds of the second period came off the clock Thursday night.

This is not an unfamiliar scene at Bridgestone Arena. In fact, throwing a catfish on the ice has become a tradition in Nashville, similar to Detroit Red Wings fans throwing an octopus onto the ice.

The fan actually put some good power behind the toss as the catfish landed in the middle of the Bruins' zone. With the clock winding down and play moving toward the opposite end of the ice, the referees allowed the action to continue.

Check out the scene in the video below:

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman, who made 28 saves in a 5-0 shutout win, had a pretty funny reaction to the catfish as he skated to the bench for the second intermission.

Jeremy Swayman: not a catfish fan pic.twitter.com/yaH2Q5RVuo — Emma Lingan (@emma_lingan) February 17, 2023

The Bruins will return home for two games before embarking on a four-game road trip through Western Canada and Seattle beginning next Thursday.