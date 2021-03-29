Jeremy Sprinkle visiting with Colts

The Colts are spending some time with a possible addition to their tight end group.

According to the league’s transaction wire, Jeremy Sprinkle is paying the team a visit.

Sprinkle was a 2017 fifth-round pick with Washington who has played in every game for the Football Team over the last three seasons. He’s made 33 starts over his entire four-year career.

Sprinkle caught 26 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown, although that was an outlier year from a receiving perspective as he only has eight catches for 60 yards and two touchdowns in his other 43 appearances.

Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox are due back for the Colts this season. Trey Burton hit free agency this month and has not landed a new job.

Jeremy Sprinkle visiting with Colts originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

