Jeremy Scott de-commits from Ole Miss

Mississippi wide receiver Jeremy Scott opened up his recruitment on Saturday. Scott had been committed to Ole Miss.

As a senior at Callaway High School (Jackson, Mississippi), Scott had 40 catches for 496 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Those are all numbers that are career highs.

Physically impressive, the class of 2024 recruit is a 6-foot-4, 185-pound wide receiver with a big catch radius,

Scott had been committed to Ole Miss since mid-March. He also holds Power Five offers from Arkansas, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.

In a message posted to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Scott said that after prayer and conversations with his family, he decided it was in his best interest to open up his recruitment.

Looking for a new place to call 🏠 pic.twitter.com/yYRd85lA5s — IamJeremyscott1 (@_jeremyscott1) December 2, 2023

Scott has not posted any updates on where things might go next in his recruitment.

