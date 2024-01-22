Jeremy Sarmiento scores late equaliser to snatch a point for Ipswich at title rivals Leicester

Jeremy Sarmiento celebrates scoring the equalising goal for Ipswich - Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Kieran McKenna’s hopes of a second promotion in two seasons remains tantalisingly in Ipswich Town’s grasp.

After a dramatic late equaliser by substitute Jeremy Sarmiento, Ipswich moved back into the automatic promotion places to frustrate Enzo Maresca and Leicester.

Maresca was serving a touchline ban after three bookings and could barely believe what unfolded in the final minutes as Leicester were denied their 22nd victory of the season.

The Italian already knows how it feels to lift trophies after winning the Treble as part of Pep Guardiola’s staff at Manchester City last season, and Leicester’s tour of the Championship appears increasingly likely to be a brief one.

Yet Leicester missed the chance to extend their lead at the top of the table to 10 points and provide perhaps just a smidgeon of encouragement to the chasing pack.

In an absorbing advertisement for the Championship, Ipswich deserved their point and just like on Boxing Day at Portman Road, there was nothing to separate them.

Separated by two divisions last season, these two clubs have been the pace-setters in the race for the Premier League.

Leicester have occupied the top of the Championship since September 23, spending 21 of their 28 games at the summit.

The appointment of Maresca as head coach has reinvigorated the club following the misery of an avoidable relegation, with Leicester scoring more goals than any other team in the division.

Ipswich, meanwhile, have built on the momentum of last year’s promotion by producing another memorable season under McKenna, their highly-regarded manager.

Kieran McKenna congratulates Sarmiento - Marc Atkins/Getty Images

McKenna’s excellent work has led to interest from clubs in the top division and he seems destined for the Premier League at some stage in the near future.

Ipswich’s poor run of results over the festive period has seen them drop away from the top, with Southampton overtaking them on Saturday after a club record 21-match unbeaten run.

In a predictably tight contest, Leicester were struggling to break down their opponents and chances were limited.

Hamza Choudhury produced Leicester’s first effort on goal in the 26th minute but his shot was pushed around the post by Ipswich goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky.

Yet that was a warning for the visitors and Leicester made the breakthrough five minutes later.

Stephy Mavididi was released in the box after a neat exchange of passes with Ricardo Pereira and his powerfully hit cross was turned in by Leif Davis, the Ipswich full-back.

Leif Davis puts the ball into his own net - Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Mavididi, the winger signed from Montpellier in the summer, is flourishing under Maresca and was the game’s most dangerous player.

How would Ipswich react? No team in the league this season has responded better to going a goal down, gaining 20 points from losing positions.

They started the second half impressively, forcing Leicester’s Mads Hermansen into his first save after Wes Burns found space in the penalty area.

Ipswich were now far more aggressive, pushing forward with intent, but too often counter-attacks would break down.

McKenna introduced Sarmiento, a loan signing from Brighton, just after the hour in an attempt to inject some creativity.

Ipswich appeared to have run out of ideas but their pressure finally paid off in added time through the Ecuador international.

Massimo Luongo’s shot from outside the area was saved by Hermansen but Sarmiento responded quickly to crash home the loose ball.

Leicester City vs Ipswich Town: As it happened

The mighty

John Percy has filed his report above, I think that will do it for our live blog. Well done to Ipswich, a hard-fought draw. Leicester look a cut above though and it’d be a huge shock if they don’t go up automatically. Cheers for reading and see you soon.

Leicester manager

Maresca: “A big shame, but that’s football. Big shame for the effort that we put in because I thought we deserved to win the game. Nothing to say about the performance, it was very good. We had many chances but until you score the second goal... Performance was good, we are going in the right direction. Ipswich are a very good team, they have worked together for a long time and that is an advantage to them. We had even more chances in the second half. I didn’t see the goal (we let in) yet.

Ipswich manager

McKenna: “First half we did not play with the conviction that we wanted to. It is a big step for a team like this coming to play a team like this away and in the first half it looked it. But in the second half we were braver. No doubt that Leicester are one of the best teams in the Championship ever and we have a team that has come up from League One. I was pleased with our efforts in the second half.”

Neil Warnock on Sky

“I think they were all sloppy in the second half, Leicester. They thought they’d done it and they just had to come out and play. I think the goalie should have pushed it out wide.”

The point

moves Ipswich up to second, seven points behind Leicester. Some home fans are booing their side. Think that’s a bit much: a point against a rival and they have a clear lead at the top. Hardly crisis time. “They are spoiled,” jokes Troy Deeney on Sky.

Hladky to Sky

“Great to help the team. We prepared for two strategies, it was hardest when they went man to man. But once the game settled we found a way to get there. Good to be in promotion race, we try to enjoy the journey.”

Sarmiento speaks to Sky

Sarmiento: “been working hard this past week, glad to give the team that joy.”

Full time: Leicester 1 Ipswich 1

Hermansen will feel he should have done better: palmed the strike right at the opponent and then didn’t do brilliant with the follow up. Jeremy Sarmiento the scorer is on loan from Brighton, his parent club could not score today against Wolves - that finished 0-0.

90 mins: Leicester 1 Ipswich 1

There will be four minutes added on. Ipswich are buoyant and looking for more.

GOAL! Leicester 1 Ipswich 1 (Sarmiento 89)

Go’orn Ipswich! That’s terrific. They have never given up in this game. Luongo lets rip from the edge of the area, it swerves in the air and Sarmiento, on as a sub, keeps his composure to tuck the rebound away.

85 mins: Leicester 1 Ipswich 0

Up the other end, some brave goalkeeping from Hermansen.

09:40 PM GMT

Vardy on for Tom Cannon. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall replaced by Yunus Akgun.

But the action is at the home end - Ipswich are screaming for a pen for hands. But there was nothing Jannik Vestergaard could do about being hit by the ball there.

79 mins: Leicester 1 Ipswich 0

Leicester need an insurance here and it looks like they are bringing on Jamie Vardy for the last ten or so.

77 mins: Leicester 1 Ipswich 0

Really admire Ipswich, they’ve been given a hard time tonight on occasion but they keep on coming and they have forced a corner here after some strong work.

74 mins: Leicester 1 Ipswich 0

Leicester are shouting for a penalty but there’s something fishy about they way the player has gone down.

A few seconds later, Cannon picks up the ball and smashes a drive at goal. Good stop!

70 mins: Leicester 1 Ipswich 0

Mavididi fires through a crowd scene, keeper parries it, it bounces up for Tom Cannon. Overhead spectacular! But Cannon, er, fires wide.

67 mins: Leicester 1 Ipswich 0

Clarke has gone through Dewsbury-Hall. Proper chopped him. Just a booking. I mean, he did get the ball. It looked bad.

64 mins: Leicester 1 Ipswich 0

Luongo has gone in the book for crunching Faes. Sort of shoulder check to the face. Ooof. The Belgian is up and okay.

60 mins: Leicester 1 Ipswich 0

Ipswich on the break as the keeper spots the run of Clarke, they’ve got a real chance here but the movement isn’t quite up to snuff.

58 mins: Leicester 1 Ipswich 0

Crunching tackle from Travis on Ricardo Pereira and he’ll pick up the game’s first card as a result.

54 mins: Leicester 1 Ipswich 0

Corner comes in - header, cleared off the line by Travis! Keeps the Tractor Boys in it.

53 mins: Leicester 1 Ipswich 0

A flurry of corners for Leicester.

50 mins: Leicester 1 Ipswich 0

Well done Ipswich - getting back into this. They cause a problem at a corner, where there is a suggestion that Choudhury has grabbed his man Edmundson. Penalty shout but maybe the player made a big too much of it. And then a ball is lofted back in and Burns volleys it at goal. Tipped over!

46 mins: Leicester 1 Ipswich 0

The visitors look like they’ve had a pep talk / rocket and come out with a hot start that wins them a corner. They don’t do much with it. Clarke has a chance to head it back across into the danger area but makes a mess of it.

O noes!

ma legs.

Leif Davis of Ipswich Town scores an own goal - Getty

Brighton updates

It’s still 0-0 at the American Express Stadium, I think a lot of people were expecting a bit of a goalfest but none so far. The hosts have had three shots on target and Wolves have had just one.

The city's favourite son

is well pleased, as you’d expect.

Belting first half from @LCFC. Very dominant and a much deserved lead. Come on you 🦊🦊 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 22, 2024

Half time: Leicester 1 Ipswich 0

Leif Davis will naturally feel hard done by: a cross hit him and dribbled in. But in truth it was no more than Leicester deserved. They have been all over Ipswich.

44 mins: Leicester 1 Ipswich 0

Burns looks like Ipswich’s boy most likely, the ponytailed forward cuts inside from the left and whips a shot... well over.

08:45 PM GMT

Leicester on the charge. Faes slips in the area and the crowd want a pen, but the player himself doesn’t appeal.

Kasey McAteer wallops a shot wide.

38 mins: Leicester 1 Ipswich 0

Woolfenden with an appalling defensive header! Straight onto the plate of Ricardo Pereira and it’s a real surprise that a player of his quality doesn’t make Ipswich pay.

36 mins: Leicester 1 Ipswich 0

No rally to speak of from the visitors, who are clinging on for half time a bit here. Vestergaard works the Ipswich goalie with a beefy header at a corner.

GOAL! Leicester 1 Ipswich 0 (Davis OG 31)

The dominance starts to tell. Nice give and go from Mavdidi, he gets the ball back from Choudhury and crosses low. Ipswich goalie gets a tiny touch and sort of flicks it onto the hapless defender Davis, who is left looking like a bit of a ninny as the ball just kisses softly off his thigh and into the net. The stuff of nightmares for the Ipswich full back.

27 mins: Leicester 0 Ipswich 0

Best move of the match so far for Ipswich, ends with Chaplin having a crack. Not troubling the keeper but still, something.

25 mins: Leicester 0 Ipswich 0

This is turning into a bit of an attack vs defence. D-Hall is running things, picking out passes. Here is Mavididi with some tricky-tricky down the left, cut back inside and there’s a stinging shot from Choudhury. Parried away by Hladky.

22 mins: Leicester 0 Ipswich 0

Leicester on top, sure, but really threatening the goal as yet.

21 mins: Leicester 0 Ipswich 0

Dewsbury-Hall with a pass so well disguised that his teammates fail to spot it...

17 mins: Leicester 0 Ipswich 0

Ipswich goalie plays his midfield into trouble and Leicester have another good moment.

15 mins: Leicester 0 Ipswich 0

Pereira wins it, that Leicester press is Premier League quality. Dewsbury-Hall receives the ball and has the choice to shoot with his left or send it on to Cannon, who is brilliantly placed. Sadly he manages neither and just tamely blurts the ball vaguely at the goal.

13 mins: Leicester 0 Ipswich 0

Better couple of minutes for the Tractor Boys, they’re asking a few questions and it’s Harness here driving forward and having a shot charged down.

12 mins: Leicester 0 Ipswich 0

Ipswich are trying to play it out from the back but Leicester are pressing with a very high line. It feels like a high-risk strategy.

8 mins: Leicester 0 Ipswich 0

Mavididi with a surging, electric burst through the defence. But Ipswich just about hold firm.

4 mins: Leicester 0 Ipswich 0

Ipswich snapping into tackles, they won’t want LCFC to settle and dominate.

Kasey McAteer with a shot that is blocked.

2 mins: Leicester 0 Ipswich 0

Ipswich dither at the back, Cannon surges through but there’s just enough bodies back to crowd him out.

1 mins: Leicester 0 Ipswich 0

Leicester City on the front foot early on. Splendid atmosphere.

Leicester manager Maresca

is serving a touchline ban so will be communicating via his representative on earth, coach Danny Walker.

Ipswich are in an all-orange strip

Leicester in their blue.

The players

emerge from the tunnel

Players are out on the pitch

Dear old Neil Warnock’s just got off a good one about the clothes the young fellers wear these days. Where would you rather be?

The Stately Home is back

Two changes to the Leicester side that started the 3-1 defeat at Coventry.



IN: Choudhury and McAteer.

OUT: Casadei (recalled by Chelsea) and Fatawu (suspended).



Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall starts (surprise, surprise).https://t.co/I8sZwPYAmZ — Stuart Watson (@Stuart_Watson) January 22, 2024

Teams

Leicester: Hermansen, Ricardo Pereira, Vestergaard, Faes, Justin, Choudhury, Winks, McAteer, Dewsbury-Hall, Mavididi, Cannon. Subs: Coady, Doyle, Vardy, Albrighton, Praet, Akgun, Marcal-Madivadua, Stolarczyk, Nelson.

Ipswich: Hladky, Clarke, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Davis, Travis, Luongo, Burns, Chaplin, Harness, Jackson. Subs: Walton, Ball, Taylor, Giraud-Hutchinson, Sarmiento, Aluko, Humphreys, Broadhead, Tuanzebe.

Referee: Josh Smith (Lincolnshire)

Leicester City Manager Enzo Maresca - Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Kieran McKenna, Ipswich manager

“Such a busy Christmas period but we have had a good run now to prepare for a really important game. Big opponent. Spirits and morale are high.”

More from Warnock

“Very difficult for other teams in the division this season with those three big clubs (Leeds, Saints, Leicester) coming down with their huge budgets.

“Ipswich, proper football club. They will find it tough tonight but it won’t be for want of trying.”

Neil Warnock

“When you are young you want to do everything quickly and that is what did for Troy there.”

Troy Deeney

“Things I would have done differently, which is why you say sorry for what you said out loud. We put things into place to succeed but the powers-that-be saw it differently. Neil’s told me that I am proper manager now that I’ve been sacked!”

Good guests!

Neil Warnock and Troy Deeney.

Get with the programme: Leicester welcome Ipswich - Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Ipswich had gone five

without a win before being Sunderland last time out.

06:53 PM GMT

Brighton vs Wolves teams

Brighton: Steele, Hinshelwood, Dunk, van Hecke, Estupinan, Gross, Gilmour, Milner, Buonanotte, Welbeck, Joao Pedro. Subs: Verbruggen, Lamptey, Webster, Lallana, Moder, Baleba, Ferguson, Peupion, Boaitey.

Wolverhampton: Jose Sa, Kilman, Dawson, Gomes, Nelson Semedo, Doyle, Lemina, Doherty, Sarabia, Pedro Neto, Matheus Cunha. Subs: Mosquera, Griffiths, Santiago Bueno, Hugo Bueno, Bentley, Bellegarde, Hodge, Chirewa, Fraser.

Referee: Craig Pawson (South Yorkshire)

Key Championship clash ahoy!

Hello, something a bit different for our Monday night football blog this January evening as we turn our attention to the Championship, where Ipswich Town travel to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City. The hosts are top of the league on 65 points from 27 games and their visitors from Suffolk are on 58 points from 28, back in third. With Southampton and Leeds also formidable forces this term it is going to be a very competitive run-in. Ipswich have hit a rocky patch with their form, assembling just six points from the last 15, but Leicester themselves tasted defeat last time out when they swallowed the bitter pill of a 3-1 loss at Coventry. Ipswich will stay third no matter what happens tonight (unless hit for a cricket score) but the Foxes could open up a ten point gap on Southampton and tonight’s rivals. All to play for, then.

Wee bit of news just coming out of Leicester this evening: Leicester goalkeeper Alex Smithies has retired from professional football due to injury.

Smithies, 33, played nearly 500 senior games for Huddersfield, QPR and Cardiff during a 17-year playing career.

He joined Leicester in August 2022 but did not make a senior appearance for the Foxes.

“Alex Smithies has left Leicester City after announcing his retirement from the professional game,” a club statement read. “Leicester City would like to place on record our appreciation to Alex and offer him and his family our best wishes for the future.”

Tough one for the player. He was in the England under-19s back in the day, had a fine career for Huddersfield and later at Loftus Road. Hope he has a good retirement.

We’ll also be following the Premier League match this evening in which Brighton host Wolves, that kicks off a bit earlier than this one. We’ll have team news for Leicester vs Ipswich at around 7pm when the line-ups are named and then the kick off will be at 8pm. Stick around for the build up and news before that.

