Jeremy Ruckert on coming back from foot injury, offseason training, Aaron Rodgers influence | Jets Camp

In this Jets news conference, tight end Jeremy Ruckert says his rookie season was full of frustration. Hampered by a foot injury, it took nearly the entire year to finally see some progress. Ruckert: "Last year was a big learning experience for me. Just use the experience that I've gained to keep growing as a player and a person. The Long Island native was able to train hard in the offseason, shuttling between a tight ends camp in Nashville and the Jets facility in Florham Park. "I'm physically more comfortable and mentally more comfortable." Ruckert also touched on learning from Aaron Rodgers adding, "he is the player he is for a reason, soak it all in and trust what he's telling you."