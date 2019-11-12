Jeremy Roenick tells unbelievable gambling story about Michael Jordan

Jeremy Roenick has quite the Michael Jordan story to tell. (Getty Images)

Gambling and golfing were two of Michael Jordan’s guilty pleasures during his basketball career, and the combination of the two led to an incredible story from former Chicago Blackhawks star Jeremy Roenick.

Back in the 90s when Jordan’s Bulls had a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers toward the end of the season, the basketball legend asked Roenick to go and shoot a round of golf. Roenick had the day off, and so he obliged and met Jordan at Sunset Ridge for 18 holes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The sequence of events that took place after that led to one of the most MJ stories of all-time, as Roenick describes on 670 The Score’s McNeil and Parkins Show.

Some players like to take a pre-game nap, but really it’s a person-to-person thing.

Story continues

Roenick estimates the game took place in either 1992 or 1993, so the game he could be talking about is the one that occurred between the Bulls and Cavaliers on March 28, 1992. Jordan scored 44 points in a 126-102 victory over the Cavs.

More NHL coverage on Yahoo Sports