Jeremy Roenick defends Dave Hakstol, questions players' commitment

A popular topic of discussion during Dave Hakstol's tenure with the Flyers has been the head coach's outward intensity or lack of it.

Why that's even a conversation is puzzling.

Hakstol has shown a fire on the bench at times but often expresses stoicism.

Emotion is good and all, but it should have purpose. Hakstol shouldn't yell just to yell or flip a table to simply say, hey, look, everyone … I'm angry!

But now might be a time for a little increased emotion.

He needs the Flyers to play for him. They should play for him. After all, his job is on the line - and appears in serious jeopardy - after one job was already lost with Monday's firing of general manager Ron Hextall.

If there's ever a time to hammer home a point, it's now for Hakstol.

"Listen, this team can win hockey games, they know how to win, they know what kind of effort it takes to win in this league, they've shown they can do it," former Flyers center and current NBC hockey analyst Jeremy Roenick said on NBC Sports Philadelphia's Tuesday edition of Philly Sports Talk.

"When you don't do it consistently, it is a lack of preparation, it is a lack of interest and that's all on the players. If I'm Dave Hakstol, he understands that he is probably the next one to go and I would expect that leash to be tightened and his mouth to be opening up a little bit more verbally in making sure his players are getting his message."

Well put.

It should be expected at this point, but reinforcing the urgency can't hurt. There's no denying that the Flyers have too much talent to be in last place of the Metropolitan Division after two months of the season.

Roenick believes a big chunk of the accountability falls on the players.

"I think Dave's done a great job with what he's been given, I think he's been a very good bench coach, now it's just up to the players to do the job - that's what it comes down to," Roenick said. "If they do that, they'll win hockey games. If not, Dave could be the next one to go. I would not like to see it because I like Dave Hakstol, I think he's a very good coach."

Hakstol will have to convince a new general manager.

Let's see if the players help his cause.

