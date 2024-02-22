Advertisement

Jeremy Roach leads No. 8 Duke in 84-55 rout over Miami

Associated Press
·2 min read
  Duke guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives to the basket against Miami guard Kyshawn George (7) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Duke Miami Basketball

    Duke guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives to the basket against Miami guard Kyshawn George (7) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  Miami guard Wooga Poplar, center, looks for an opening past Duke players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in Coral Gables, Fla. Duke players from left: Ryan Young, Jeremy Roach, and Jaylen Blakes. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Duke Miami Basketball

    Miami guard Wooga Poplar, center, looks for an opening past Duke players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in Coral Gables, Fla. Duke players from left: Ryan Young, Jeremy Roach, and Jaylen Blakes. (2)(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  Miami forward Norchad Omier, left, looks for an opening past Duke guards Caleb Foster (1) and Jeremy Roach, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Duke Miami Basketball

    Miami forward Norchad Omier, left, looks for an opening past Duke guards Caleb Foster (1) and Jeremy Roach, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  Miami forward Norchad Omier (15) attempts a dunk during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duke, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Duke Miami Basketball

    Miami forward Norchad Omier (15) attempts a dunk during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duke, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  Miami guard Jakai Robinson (13) drives to the basket against Duke guards Caleb Foster (1) and Jared McCain (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Duke Miami Basketball

    Miami guard Jakai Robinson (13) drives to the basket against Duke guards Caleb Foster (1) and Jared McCain (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  Miami guard Bensley Joseph, center, Duke forward Sean Stewart (13) and guard Tyrese Proctor, right, battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Duke Miami Basketball

    Miami guard Bensley Joseph, center, Duke forward Sean Stewart (13) and guard Tyrese Proctor, right, battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  Duke center Ryan Young (15) and Miami guard Wooga Poplar (5) battle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Duke Miami Basketball

    Duke center Ryan Young (15) and Miami guard Wooga Poplar (5) battle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  Duke forward Mark Mitchell (25) dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Miami, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Duke Miami Basketball

    Duke forward Mark Mitchell (25) dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Miami, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  Duke center Kyle Filipowski (30) goes to the basket against Miami forward Norchad Omier during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Duke Miami Basketball

    Duke center Kyle Filipowski (30) goes to the basket against Miami forward Norchad Omier during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  Duke forward Mark Mitchell (25) goes up for a shot against Miami forward Norchad Omier (15) and guard Paul Djobet, rear, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Duke Miami Basketball

    Duke forward Mark Mitchell (25) goes up for a shot against Miami forward Norchad Omier (15) and guard Paul Djobet, rear, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Jeremy Roach scored 16 points to lead No. 8 Duke to an 84-55 victory over Miami on Wednesday night.

Kyle Filipowski and Mark Mitchell each had 15 points for the Blue Devils (21-5, 12-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their fifth straight and 16th of 18.

Duke’s Tyrese Proctor returned from a one-game absence on concussion protocol and scored 12 points in 23 minutes while Caleb Foster added 11.

The Blue Devils hit 13 of 29 3-pointers for their second consecutive game with double-digit conversions from behind the arc. They made 10 from 3-point range against Florida State on Saturday.

Wooga Poplar and Bensley Joseph finished with 15 points each for the Hurricanes (15-12, 6-10) who shot 31% from the field and lost their fifth straight. It is their longest skid since a six-game slide in Febraury and March 2021.

Consecutive 3-pointers from Foster keyed a 13-0 run and put Duke ahead 29-14 midway through the first half. Roach’s 3-pointer with 2:36 remaining in the half made it 38-18.

Duke increased the lead to 54-31 on Foster’s 3-pointer 4:54 into the second half and Miami got no closer than 58-41 on Poplar’s two free throws with 15:59 remaining.

Miami was without second and third leading scorers Matthew Cleveland and Nijel Pack. Cleveland participated in pregame warmups but didn’t play because of illness while a lower extremity injury sidelined Pack for the second straight game.

BIG PICTURE

Duke: The Watsco Center had not been a friendly site for the Blue Devils lately. The win was Duke’s first on the Hurricanes’ home floor since Jan. 4, 2020.

Miami: With its NCAA tournament hopes likely limited to winning the conference tournament next month, the Hurricanes are now seeking to avoid the 10th through 15th seeds that will require the daunting task of winning five straight needed for such a run. The loss dropped Miami to 12th in the conference, a half game behind Boston College.

UP NEXT

Duke: Concludes a three-game road stretch Saturday at Wake Forest.

Miami: hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball