Jeremy Pruitt, Tennessee football to get NCAA decision today in recruiting scandal

Jeremy Pruitt and Tennessee football will learn the NCAA verdict in a high-profile recruiting scandal at noon ET today.

The NCAA enforcement staff alleged that 18 highest-level violations occurred under Pruitt's watch from 2018 to early 2021. UT fired Pruitt and other assistants for cause in January 2021.

The NCAA already agreed to show-cause penalties for former assistant coaches Brian Niedermeyer (five years), Shelton Felton (four); director of player personnel Drew Hughes (four); and student assistant Michael Magness (three).

A show-cause penalty means a university cannot hire a coach or recruiter without NCAA approval during the length of the ban.

Pruitt, his wife, Casey Pruitt, former assistant Derrick Ansley, recruiting director Bethany Gunn and assistant recruiting Chantryce Boone are among the parties who could receive penalties today.

The case has spanned almost three years since a tip came to UT Chancellor Donde Plowman's office in November 2020. It will end today, aside from the possibility of an appeals process.

