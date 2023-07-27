Jeremy Pruitt hired at Plainview High School

Dan Harralson
Former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt has been hired as a physical education teacher at Plainview High School in Rainsville, Alabama.

Pruitt’s hiring was first reported by Paige Dauer of WVLT-TV in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Pruitt served as the Vols’ head coach from 2018-20, compiling a 16-21 on-the-field record. Tennessee defeated Indiana, 23-22 on the field, in the TaxSlayer Bowl on Jan. 2, 2020.

He came to Tennessee from Alabama, serving as the Crimson Tide’s defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach from 2016-17.

Pruitt is a five-time national championship assistant coach (2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2017).

He played defensive back at Alabama after transferring from Middle Tennessee State.

