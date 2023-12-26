How Jeremy Pruitt will cut Tennessee football TV air time during Citrus Bowl

Don’t expect to see any TV commercials promoting the University of Tennessee during the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

UT isn’t allowed to buy air time for its ads that usually run during Vols football games.

It’s a lingering penalty from the recruiting scandal under fired Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt from 2018 to 2021, which finally yielded a verdict from the NCAA in July.

No. 21 UT (8-4) plays No. 17 Iowa (10-3) in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1 (1 p.m. ET,) in Orlando, Florida.

The game will be broadcast on ABC. Of course, Iowa can still run a commercial for its university during the Citrus Bowl. So can the SEC and Big Ten Conference. But UT cannot.

The Vols avoided a bowl ban. But UT self-imposed other postseason penalties as part of its five-year probation, and this was one of them.

“During the 2023-24 academic year, the institution shall forego the purchase of advertising in connection with all football postseason television broadcasts in which it is a participant,” the NCAA decision said.

You can still watch Tennessee commercial on YouTube

UT usually runs at least one commercial during each football and basketball game, often from its collection of “It Takes a Volunteer” ads.

They tout UT’s campus culture and successes in academics and athletics. Neyland Stadium is a popular backdrop for the ads.

The commercials are either 30 seconds or 60 seconds. Last season, UT ran one commercial during its Orange Bowl win over Clemson. And any Vols fan knows some of the ads by heart because they’re in a steady rotation throughout the season.

Those commercials are available on UT’s YouTube page, but they won’t appear during the ABC broadcast of the Citrus Bowl.

Missed commercial is the least of NCAA penalties

Of course, UT is enduring stiffer penalties from the Pruitt recruiting scandal.

UT paid $10.4 million in fines to the NCAA and vacated 11 wins, including the 2019 TaxSlayer Bowl victory over Indiana.

It must cut 28 scholarships by 2028, but 16 self-imposed cuts before the probation began count in that total. And UT also must reduce official visits, unofficial visits, recruiting evaluation days and communication with prospects during probation.

Pruitt and seven former UT staff members got multi-year show-cause penalties for their part in more than 200 NCAA violations.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football: How Jeremy Pruitt will cut Citrus Bowl TV air time