Jeremy Peña's diving stop
Jeremy Peña makes a clutch diving stop at shortstop to retire Tommy Pham to close the bottom of the 8th inning
“Out of all the teams I played on, this is the least-hardest working group of position players I’ve ever played with," Pham said.
Fury and Usyk are continuing the trend of chasing undisputed glory, just like Canelo Alvarez will be doing Saturday night.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff Round of 12 shifts to the unpredictable high banks of Talladega this weekend.
Alvarez is giving up 4 inches in height and 3 inches in reach to Charlo in their bout for the undisputed super middleweight title Saturday. But he's not concerned and convinced he'll come out on top.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Check out our latest fantasy basketball position preview for 2023-24.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski reveals who he's putting his chips on for Week 4.
Through four games, Detroit has improved in one key area that allows the Lions to play to their strengths, and right now there aren't many teams in the conference clearly better than them.
The Americans never led once and find themselves in 4-0 hole.
With their lease ending, the Baltimore Orioles and Maryland announced a new deal to keep the team at Camden Yards.
The Colorado safety had a tackle go very wrong against Oregon.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine go deep into the Damian Lillard trade to find out why the Blazers didn’t want to send him to Miami, which teams are vying for Jrue Holiday, and whether the Suns got better or worse.
Which NHL players set for a bounce-back campaign should fantasy managers should consider in drafts?
Ronald Acuña Jr. was the first to reach the 30-60 club. He just created the 40-70 club.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Which teams are getting their money's worth with the richest QB deals in the NFL?
The Phillies are back in the playoffs for a second straight season, and the Brewers have claimed the NL's No. 3 seed.
If Ryan Day wants to prove Lou Holtz wrong, that can only be done on a November afternoon in Ann Arbor.
Messi has now missed or exited six consecutive games between club and country, and is questionable for Wednesday’s U.S. Open Cup final against the Houston Dynamo.
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to Texas Motor Speedway to open the second round of the playoffs this weekend.