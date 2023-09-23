Jeremy O’Hernandez scores a touchdown from 9 yards out to extend Lakeland's lead
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 3.
The 49ers are off to a 3-0 start this season, the seventh under coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch.
No player has hit more homers and stolen more bases in a season than Ronald Acuña Jr. has this year.
Aaron Rodgers is out of a cast after his Achilles surgery but said he still can’t walk on his own.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don reveals his lineup advice for every game on the Week 3 slate, along with some key DFS tips.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Messi exited Inter Miami's last match in some discomfort.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals his keys to victory for Week 3.
"Obviously, I knew that would be potentially a consequence of being here at LIV."
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
Not sure where to go with your first-round fantasy hockey draft pick? We've got you covered.
While losing Diggs to a torn ACL is a tough blow, the Cowboys have enough depth on defense to avoid a significant drop-off.
What's the latest fantasy news coming from NFL backfields as we get closer to Week 3 action?
Dan Titus examines the power forward position, breaking things down into tiers to help you prep ahead of drafts.
Dan Titus examines the loaded point guard position, breaking things down into tiers to help you prep ahead of drafts.
Anthony Richardson has been in concussion protocol all week after he left Sunday’s game against the Texans in the first half.
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to Texas Motor Speedway to open the second round of the playoffs this weekend.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski throws some darts at the Week 3 betting slate.
The Niners are a heavy favorite despite missing their top receiver.