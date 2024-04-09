Jeremy Martin out for remainder of Supercross season with lingering concussion-like symptoms

Jeremy Martin will miss Round 13 in Foxborough, Massachusetts and the remainder of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross series after suffering concussion-like symptoms in a crash earlier in the season.

Martin made his 2024 debut in Daytona after crashing hard in his heat in Detroit, the first round of the 250 East season.

Martin performed well in his first heat back, finishing seventh and moving directly into the Main event. He finished 12th there and followed that with a fifth in Birmingham the next week and a seventh at Indianapolis.

SX 2024 Rd 12 St Louis Levi Kitchen No 1 trophy.JPG

A more confident cook: Levi Kitchen finds the recipe for success

Strong starts have contributed to Levi Kitchen’s success, but he knows that is his only improvement.

Dan Beaver ,

Dan Beaver ,

Unfortunately, Martin is still feeling the effects of his Detroit fall and he, along with the management team at ClubMX, decided it was best to sit out the remainder of the season since they had already missed two rounds.

"I am incredibly disappointed to have to make this decision but when it comes to my health and my future, it is the right move," Martin said in a release. "I struggled having to tell the team, but they were completely supportive knowing everything that I have gone through."

In his three starts this season, Martin climbed to 14th in 250 East division and 30th in combined SuperMotocross points. The team has not announced his status for the Pro Motocross outdoor season, which begins in late May, reporting: "Now we will all take a deep breath and see what the future holds for the famed #6."

Martin is one of the most successful riders in the 250 class with 87 podiums, 32 victories and two championships. Both titles came in the outdoor series in 2014 and 2015. Martin turned pro in 2012.

"These situations are never easy for the rider or the team because you are not sure if you are getting the entire story on the health side of things," said team owner Brandon Haas. "The racer always wants to compete, and Jeremy is one of the toughest competitors the sport has ever seen. When it comes right down to it, he has helped our program grow in so many ways, it only makes sense to support him in any decision he makes."

More Supercross News

Levi Kitchen becomes a more confident cook

Adam Cianciarulo set to retire at end of SX season

Austin Forkner underwent Lasik surgery

Track maps revealed for the SMX World Championship

Justin Barcia on Jett Lawrence crash: “wrong place, wrong time”

Eli Tomac becomes third rider to sweep Triple Crown

Dylan Walsh to miss remainder of SX season

Cooper Webb wins the close ones

Jo Shimoda: Riding well, making smart decisions

Cooper Webb wins fierce 450 Seattle Supercross showdown

