Jeremy Lin says he plans to continue playing basketball, just not in NBA

It was a frustrated and resigned Jeremy Lin who took to social media last week. He gave up millions of dollars in China to chase the NBA dream one more time, trying to make a comeback through the G-League with the Santa Cruz Warriors. While he made an important impact off the court — speaking out against the rash of crimes against Asians in America — he never got the NBA call-up.

It was clearly a farewell to the NBA, but some saw Lin’s post as a farewell to basketball as well. That’s not the case, he told Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Regarding his playing career, Jeremy Lin tells @NYTSports he indeed plans to keep playing and is preparing for next season and evaluating his options. Lin, 32, made a comeback this season in the @nbagleague and was the only player among its top 11 scorers not to get an NBA look. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 24, 2021

Jeremy Lin will have options from several overseas leagues. He proved in the G-League that at age 32 he can still have a very positive impact on the court, and there will be teams from Europe to China that would love to add his star power to the roster as well.

Lin will need to decide what his priorities are with his next contract, but he certainly will get one — Jeremy Lin will be playing professional basketball somewhere next season if he wants to be.

And he says he wants to be.

